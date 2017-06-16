Cathay Pacific, Dragon record 0.5% decline in passengers during May; capacity grows 1.5%

Cathay Pacific Airways has released combined Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon traffic figures for May 2017 that show a slight decrease in the number of passengers carried compared to the same period last year. Both airlines carried a total of 2,849,475 passengers in May 2017, a decrease of 0.5% compared to May 2016. The passenger load factor grew by 0.2 percentage points to 84.2%, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs), and increased by 1.5%. In the first five months of 2017, the number of passenger carried declined by 0.2% while capacity rose by 1.0%.
Patricia Hwang, GM Revenue Management, Cathay Pacific, said, “May is traditionally one of the slower months of the year, and we saw a weakening in passenger demand for regional leisure travel after the Easter holiday period. On a brighter note, there has been an uptick in demand for premium class travel. Traffic on long-haul routes remained robust in May. Our Tel Aviv flights, which were launched in March, continued to perform well. We will start a seasonal service to Barcelona this summer, which we expect to prove popular with our customers. Meanwhile, yield continues to come under intense pressure in the face of competition.”