Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cathay Pacific flyers can avail 15% shopping discount at Hyderabad Duty Free The Hyderabad Duty Free (a Division of GMR Hospitality and Retail Limited), the 100% subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), has joined hands again with Cathy Pacific Airways to introduce a discount offer for customers.



Passengers travelling to and from Hyderabad Airport can now avail of a 15% shopping discount at the Hyderabad Duty Free stores after presenting their Cathay Pacific boarding pass. This offer is active and valid for six month duration, until December 15, 2017.



The offer can be availed at both arrival and departure stores of Duty Free at Hyderabad Airport. The discount will be applicable for a minimum bill value of $150 in arrivals and $50 in departures. This exclusive offer is for passengers of Cathay Pacific Airways and cannot be clubbed with any other offers or discounts.



Rajesh Menon, Regional Sales & Marketing Manager, South Asia, Cathay Pacific Airways, said, “Post the grand success of the promotion last season, we are delighted to extend this offer to our customers again. Hyderabad has grown into an important market for us and we are constantly undertaking initiatives to provide our customers a seamless experience not just while on board but through their entire journey. This promotion with Hyderabad Duty Free is a great way for them to enjoy their experience while at the Hyderabad International Airport.”



Commenting on the partnership with Cathay Pacific Airways, Saurabh Kumar, CEO, Hyderabad Duty Free said, "Hyderabad Duty Free had a very successful association with Cathay Pacific Airways last year. We would like to grow our partnership by re-introducing the special discount offer to our customers travelling via Cathay Pacific Airways. Along with the existing offers at our stores, Cathay Pacific passengers can now gain additional discounts upon presenting their boarding pass. I am confident that our customers would make the best of this special offer."



