Cathay Pacific increases frequency to key destinations across three continents

Cathay Pacific announced that it will be increasing
the frequency of services to some of its most popular destinations
across three continents in order to meet growing customer demand. The
enhanced schedules – which apply to San Francisco, Brisbane, Manchester,
Paris and Madrid – will provide business and leisure travellers with
more choice and greater flexibility in planning their trips, while at
the same time strengthening Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading
aviation hub.
As part of a redeployment of resources in response to strong
demand, San Francisco will be served three times a day following the
addition of four flights to its weekly schedule from the end of October
2017. Flights to Los Angeles will be reduced from 28 to 21 per week.
These changes come on top of previously announced additional services
that will operate to Vancouver and Boston from late March.
Queensland’s capital will receive 11 non-stop flights from Hong
Kong each week, while Cairns will be served non-stop three times a week.
In addition to the new non-stop services, Brisbane’s existing daily
flight will be served by the A350 from March 26. Cathay Pacific also
recently announced that from late October, it will increase capacity on
its four-times daily Sydney route by operating a third flight with the
Boeing 777-300ER.
In Europe, Madrid will see an increase from four to five flights
per week from late October, while a sixth weekly flight will operate to
Manchester from early December. At the same time, Paris will see the
resumption of an 11th weekly service.