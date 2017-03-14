Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cathay Pacific increases frequency to key destinations across three continents Cathay Pacific announced that it will be increasing the frequency of services to some of its most popular destinations across three continents in order to meet growing customer demand. The enhanced schedules – which apply to San Francisco, Brisbane, Manchester, Paris and Madrid – will provide business and leisure travellers with more choice and greater flexibility in planning their trips, while at the same time strengthening Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s leading aviation hub.



As part of a redeployment of resources in response to strong demand, San Francisco will be served three times a day following the addition of four flights to its weekly schedule from the end of October 2017. Flights to Los Angeles will be reduced from 28 to 21 per week. These changes come on top of previously announced additional services that will operate to Vancouver and Boston from late March.



Queensland’s capital will receive 11 non-stop flights from Hong Kong each week, while Cairns will be served non-stop three times a week. In addition to the new non-stop services, Brisbane’s existing daily flight will be served by the A350 from March 26. Cathay Pacific also recently announced that from late October, it will increase capacity on its four-times daily Sydney route by operating a third flight with the Boeing 777-300ER.



In Europe, Madrid will see an increase from four to five flights per week from late October, while a sixth weekly flight will operate to Manchester from early December. At the same time, Paris will see the resumption of an 11th weekly service. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter