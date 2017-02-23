Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cathay Pacific introduces Betsy Beer, hand-crafted bottled beer Hong Kong’s home carrier - Cathay Pacific is delighted to announce the launch of Betsy Beer, the world’s first hand-crafted bottled beer specially brewed to be enjoyed at 35,000 feet.



Named after “Betsy,” Cathay Pacific’s first aircraft, a Douglas DC-3 which flew passengers around the region in the 1940s and 1950s, Betsy Beer will be first served to First and Business Class passengers onboard flights between Hong Kong and destinations in the United Kingdom – Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester – from March 1 until April 30, 2017.



Julian Lyden, General Manager-Marketing, Loyalty Programme & CRM, Cathay Pacific said, "We are constantly looking for innovative and meaningful ways to enhance the travel experience for our customers. To help passengers experience something memorable for the first time is a big part of what we mean by 'travelling well'. Betsy Beer is a great example of this. A beautifully crafted product designed purely with the traveller, and beer lover, in mind."



