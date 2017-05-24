Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Central Govt. likely to allow Wi-Fi on flights by August-end As per the TNN report, Central Government of India is likely to approve Internet on flights by the end of August this year. Lalit Gupta, Joint DG, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "We're awaiting clearance from the Department of Telecommunications.”



Gupta said, "International airlines are in talks with the aviation ministry. Currently, they have to switch off Wi-Fi in the Indian airspace (where inflight internet is banned on security grounds)." He also said that Indian carriers like Jet Airways and SpiceJet are slated to take deliveries of the Wi-Fi-fitted Boeing 737 MAX by mid-2018.



About 70 airlines across the world offer inflight internet letting passengers email, livestream, use social media, download movies and even make calls. These include carriers that fly into India like Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Etihad.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter