Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Centre exploring ways to make Air India profitable: Jayant Sinha The government is looking at “alternatives” available to make Air India and other public sector units more competitive and profitable, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha has said, reports PTI. The future course of action for the loss-making airline, which is surviving on taxpayers’ money, is being actively looked at by the government and a decision on the possible privatisation is likely in three months. “Our objective is to transform the public sector carrier to a great global airline and we are doing whatever possible in this regard,” he told reporters yesterday.



He said the government was studying alternatives to strengthen the public sector units, including Air India, and make them “competitive and profitable”. Asked why private airliners are operating more on profitable routes than Air India, Sinha said that route network, which was not optimised for long, was finalised after long discussions. He said the present government had made efforts to optimise route network based on viability during the last three years and was viewing the new routes such as Washington DC, Copenhagen and Ranchi-Kolkata as profitable. “We have made efforts to optimise route network on favourable routes with an intention to make the airline more competitive and profitable. The Air India also procured new aircraft to achieve the goal,” he said.



Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his Civil Aviation counterpart Ashok Gajapathi Raju last week discussed the future course for debt-ridden Air India, with senior officials indicating that a decision on privatisation will be taken within three months. Appreciating the initiatives taken by the government, Sinha said its efforts had resulted Air India, which was incurring loss for the past ten years, to make INR 105 crore operating profit last year. (Source: PTI)





