Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION China Airlines & Japan Airlines to strengthen passenger cooperation China Airlines (CI) and Japan Airlines (JAL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand their strategic cooperation in passenger transportation.



Due to the popularity of Japan as a travel destination among Taiwanese people, as a first step, Japan Airlines and China Airlines have agreed to strengthen the current cooperation by expanding the code-sharing agreement to cover all routes operated by both airlines between Japan and Taiwan from the second half of February 2017.



The total number of code-share flights will expand from 28 weekly flights on the Tokyo (Haneda) = Taipei (Songshan) route to 240 flights a week at the most (the number varies depending on seasonal schedules).



"The new memorandum with China Airlines is an important milestone in further enhancing partnership between the two airlines to provide customers better access to the destinations between Japan and Taiwan," said Hideki Oshima, Executive Officer-International Relations and Alliances, JAL.



"The improved flexibility and convenience will enhance the integration of China Airlines and Japan Airlines' respective networks," said Steve Chang, Senior VP, China Airlines. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter