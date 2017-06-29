Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Srilankan Airlines organise roadshows in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts partnered with SriLankan Airlines on a promotional collaboration for two roadshows in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, which were conducted on the June 23 and 25, 2017. The roadshows celebrated the inauguration of direct flights from these two destinations to Colombo with SriLankan Airlines. Through this collaboration, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hopes to attract more Indian travellers to the island and further strengthen brand awareness in the region. The roadshows were aimed to attract a high volume of travellers, who will be able to benefit from the commencement of direct flights between both destinations and Sri Lanka.



At the road shows, the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts team highlighted how Colombo and the rest of the island offer a broad range of experiences that are well-suited for the varied preferences of travellers.



Commenting on the brand’s partnership at this premium road show, Rohan Karr, Sector Head for City Hotels and Executive & Vice President, the John Keells Group, said, “We believe our participation in these high-end road shows will help to raise awareness and attract inbound tourism from India. These activities will certainly play a crucial role in supporting the Sri Lankan tourism industry’s overall strategy to increase arrivals to the island. The road shows are also a high-impact branding opportunity, and will enable us to enhance brand awareness amongst an important group of prospective travellers in India, which is a key destination for us.”



Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a chain of 14 distinct hotels and resorts in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.



