Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION CISF to exempt baggage stamping at 7 airports As per the report in The Pioneer, in order to facilitate hasslefree travel to air passengers, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) would not carry stamping of baggage at seven airports including Patna, Lucknow and Jaipur from Monday on trial basis. The decision follows the week-long pilot project at airports in metros like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata besides mega cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru that ended last Thursday.



“The decision to do away with stamping of baggage from December 26 at seven airports i.e. Patna, Guwahati, Nagpur, Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram has been taken on a trial basis to study how much time is saved by doing this,” said, O P Singh, Director General, CISF. He said study highlighted that doing away with baggage stamping saved 20-25 second per passenger in Mumbai and 10-15 second every passenger in Kolkata. Established in 1969, CISF is providing security coverage to 59 airports across the country at present.



“After studying the outcome of the trial of doing without stamping of baggage, the CISF would take a decision by January 26 next if it could be made a permanent feature at all the airports,” the CISF DG said. Singh said that as part of technology upgradation, the CISF has conducted full body scan of 10,000 passengers who volunteered for it on a machine imported from the US. “Now we have put up a full body scanner machine of Germany to study the efficacy of the two kinds of machines,” the DG said, adding after studying the results it would be utilised in other airports of the country.



