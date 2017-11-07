Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Closure of runway at Delhi airport to affect flight operations for 3 days Flight operations to Delhi from Chandigarh for next three days will remain affected due to the closure of runway at Delhi airport, officials said on Monday. The flight operations to other destinations will, however, operate as per normal schedule. As per the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) officials, there are 22 flights (11 departures and 11 arrivals) that operate in the Chandigarh and Delhi sector.Two more flights arrive in Chandigarh from different sectors and further travel to Delhi.



A statement issued by the CHIAL on Monday said that 14 flights (seven departures and arrivals) would remain cancelled from November 7 to 9. Deepesh Joshi, PRO, CHIAL, said that after November 9, all flights would operate normally to Delhi. “In total, 14 arrivals and departures will remain affected at the airport for the next days,” he said. Some of the flights will be operating in the sector. As per Spice Jet, they have cancelled one out of three flights to Delhi. Jet Airways, which operates four flights on a daily basis, have cancelled two flights.



A senior jet official said that bigger- size aircraft will operate in the sector instead of small planes which operate in the sector. With the less number of flights operating between the Delhi sector for the next three days, the trains and cab services for Delhi are expected to see a rush for next three days. There are three Shatabdi trains which operate from Chandigarh to Delhi everyday. As per the details provided by CHIAL, other flights which have been cancelled include one flight each of IndiGo, Vistara, Air India and AirAsia. Despite some flights getting cancelled, morning flights will continue to operate to Delhi as usual, officials said.



Source: Express News Service



