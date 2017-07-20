 
Thursday, 20 July, 2017, 11 : 40 AM [IST]

Domestic air traffic grows by 20% in June
As per the report in The Economic Times, domestic air traffic registered a 20% growth with domestic carriers ferrying 95.86 lakh passengers in June as compared to 79.75 lakh travellers during the corresponding period last year, as per air traffic data . IndiGo has retained its tag as the market leader, cornering 40% of the domestic aviation market with 38.26 lakh passengers flown last month. It is followed by Jet Airways with 15.2% and Air India with 13%. In terms of on-time performance, IndiGo is again at the top position with 86.1% of its flights departing and arriving as per schedule.
 
