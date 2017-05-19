Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Domestic air traffic grows over 15% in April As per the PTI report, after two consecutive months of slowdown, domestic air traffic witnessed a marginal growth with demand for travel going up by a little over 15% in April over the year-ago period. Indian carriers together flew 91.34 lakh passengers in April, 2017 as compared to 79.32 lakh passengers in the corresponding month of the previous year, as per monthly traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.



After posting over 20% growth in the domestic passenger market for 13 consecutive months till January this year, the demand for air travel dropped to 15.77% in February and 14.91% in March, respectively. This marginal increase is due to the onset of the tourist season.



However, the demand between January-April period of this year rose 17.71% compared to the same period last year with the total number of passengers at 309.35 lakhs. Low-cost carrier IndiGo flew the maximum number of passengers at 37.79 lakh garnering 41.4 per cent of the total market share.



In terms of On-Time Performance (OTP), however, the market leader was pushed to the third sport with Tata-SIA joint venture Vistara claiming the top position at 87.4%. Another budget carrier SpiceJet once again witnessed the highest seat occupancy across its flights, registering 93.4% load factor last month. During the month, a total of 643 complaints were received from passengers, with the maximum against government- run Air India, followed by Jet Airways and its subsidiary JetLite.



