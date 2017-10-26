Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Domestic airlines record 16.34% growth in September 2017 As per the latest Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data, airlines in India recorded 16.34% growth in September as compared to the same time period last year, carrying 95.83 lakh passengers in September 2017. SpiceJet recorded occupancy at 94.2% during the month, followed by GoAir (88.5%) IndiGo (85.2%), Vistara (84.1%), Jet Lite (83.3%), Jet Airways (80.2%), Air India (78.6%), TruJet (74.4%) and ZoomAir (60.1%).



“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to September 2017 were 849.94 lakhs as against 726.98 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 16.91 %," DGCA said.



IndiGo had a 38.2% market share, Jet Airways group (17.7%), SpiceJet (13.8%), Air India (13.5%), GoAir (8.4%), AirAsia (4.1%), Vistara (3.8%) and TruJet (0.4%) during the month. The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines during September was 0.78%, DGCA said.



Source: DGCA and Inputs from Livemint



