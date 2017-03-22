Domestic aviation market grows 16% in February

According to a report by The Financial Express, the domestic aviation market grew 16% Y-o-Y in February with the domestic airlines carrying 8.7 million passengers, compared to 7.5 million a year ago during the same month. The number of passengers during April-February increased 22% Y-o-Y, indicating a continuing structural upswing in demand, the latest monthly data released by the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) showed. The passenger-load factor (PLF) of the industry was constant at 83 % during the month and IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet continued to hold around a 71% market share. After reporting its highest ever load factor in December (93.7%), SpiceJet again hit a similar high in February. IndiGo’s PLF was 88%, down 230 bps M-o-M from 90 % a month ago. Including Jetlite, Jet Airways’ PLF came at 86 %, down 20bps M-o-M.





IndiGo maintained its leadership position by carrying 34.19 lakh passengers in February As a result, the market share of the company during the month stood at 39.5 %, down 30 bps M-o-M. Jet Airways and Air India came distant second and third, by flying 13.67 lakh and 11.71 lakh passengers respectively within the country. The market share of the two carriers in February stood at 15.8% and 13.5% respectively. The market share of SpiceJet stood at 13.1%, the highest ever since April2016. Overall, the number of passengers carried by airlines in the January and February period, within the country stood at 182.34 lakh. In just the first two months of CY17 the total number of passengers carried by domestic airlines has already crossed that of during the first quarter of CY16 by over20%. With respect to the On Time Performance (OTP) of airlines in the domestic market computed from four airports of Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, SpiceJet, Indigo, Vistara occupies the first three positions in the list with 81.1%, 79.7% and 72.6% flights operating on time, respectively. The average aviation turbine fuel price was up 3% at f56 a litre during the month, from f 54 a litre in January The World Bank estimates that international crude prices would be steady in the next two years, at between $40 and $60abarrel.