Friday, 06 October, 2017, 10 : 30 AM [IST]

Domestic passenger traffic rose 16% in August: IATA
The air travel demand in India continued to be in the double digit for 36 months on a trot with the domestic passenger traffic rising 16% in August over the same period of 2016, global airlines body IATA said. Also, the demand grew almost twice of the average global domestic traffic in August, which stood at 7.6% in the month, according to the traffic data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Overall traffic The overall passenger traffic (both domestic and international) climbed to 7.2% in August compared to August 2016, IATA said. August capacity (available seat kilometres or ASKs) increased by 6.3% while the load factor climbed 0.7 percentage points to 84.5%, which was just below the record for the month set in 2015, it said. “Indian airlines achieved a 36th consecutive month of double-digit traffic growth as demand rose 16%. Traffic continues to be stimulated by sizable increases in the number of domestic routes served,” IATA said.

(Source: PTI)
 
