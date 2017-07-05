Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Electronics ban lifted on Emirates' flights from Dubai International Airport to US In an official statement issued by Emirates the airline stated that effective immediately, the electronics ban has been lifted for Emirates’ flights from Dubai International Airport to the U.S.A.



"Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement heightened security measures and protocols that meet the requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines for all US bound flights. We would like to express our gratitude to the US and local authorities for their support and thank our customers for their understanding and patience during the last few months when the ban was in place," the statement read.



