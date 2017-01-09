Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Emirates introduces new range of comforts in First & Business Class Emirates has enhanced comfort in the air with a host of exclusive, new products introduced to its First and Business Class cabins. Customers will travel in luxury with new additions including First Class lounge wear, luxury blankets, skincare from VOYA and a new range of amenity kits from Bulgari.



Its ongoing investment in product reinforces its emphasis on comfort, enhancing the travel experience. The airline has partnered with experts in their respective fields and no attention to detail has been spared in the luxury product overhaul.



For a comfortable night’s sleep on board the aircraft, Emirates has introduced the world’s first moisturising lounge wear designed for an airline. It will be available in the First Class cabin on overnight long haul flights. In partnership with Matrix, the suits use Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology designed to keep skin hydrated during the flight. The patented technology uses billions of capsules applied to the fabric which gently releases naturally-moisturising Sea Kelp during movement.



To complete the relaxing travel experience, a new range of luxury spa products are now available both on board and on the ground from award-winning Irish brand VOYA. Created exclusively for Emirates, this skincare line includes shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cleanser, body moisturiser, hand wash, soap and hand cream. It will be available in the signature A380 shower spa on board and selected products in Emirates’ airport lounges. The hand and body cream can also be found in the First and Business Class washrooms.



The carrier has also partnered with luxury Italian brand Bulgari for its latest designs of the airline's exclusive kit bags. The new set of amenity kits for both First and Business Class feature Bulgari's woody floral fragrance – Eau Parfumée au thé noir - and contain skincare essentials to keep customers feeling fresh and pampered throughout the flight.



