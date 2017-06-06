Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Emirates’ new First Class to debut in Nov on Boeing 777-300ER Emirates confirmed that its new First Class product will be showcased at the Dubai Air Show in November. Making its debut onboard a Boeing 777-300ER, Emirates’ new First Class cabin will feature 6 private suites laid out in a 1-1-1 layout, compared to the existing 8 private suites in a 1-2-1 layout on its existing 777 fleet.



In addition to the entirely redesigned First Class product, Emirates’ new Boeing 777-300ER will also boast a range of other new features in the Business and Economy Class cabins. Emirates will announce the destinations where the new Boeing 777-300ER is to be deployed in due course.



Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “Our products and services across cabin classes are continually improved and enhanced. But what our customers will see on Emirates’ new 777s starting from November, will be a much bigger revamp that takes our onboard experience to the next level. All cabins will sport a totally fresh new look. We are excited to showcase the results of years of planning and development invested into our new First Class offering, and our overall Emirates 777 experience. More details will follow, watch this space.”



The airline pioneered the private suite concept on commercial flights in 2003, establishing a new standard for First Class travel. Emirates' track record of successful innovations that have raised the bar for the industry in terms of inflight customer experience include: Shower Spas and the Onboard Lounge onboard its A380 aircraft, unparalleled entertainment on demand in all classes with its award-winning ice system, and inflight connectivity through in-seat text, email and telephone services, as well as mobile and wi-fi services.



