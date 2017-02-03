Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Emirates opens access to its premium lounges at Dubai International Airport Launches special offers to Dubai Emirates has launched an additional privilege to extend the usage of its luxury lounges at Dubai International Airport to its Loyalty Programme members and their guests at a minimal fee regardless of their class of travel. The pay-per-visit access will be available to Emirates Skywards members and their guests travelling on Emirates. Business Class travelers now also have the option to pay an upgrade fee to access the First Class lounges.



On the other hand, Emirates is launching special offers for trips to Dubai. For a limited time, each ticket purchased on emirates.com will include a complimentary ticket to Dubai Parks and Resorts – the Middle East’s largest integrated theme park destination. Flight bookings have to be made between February 1 to 9, 2017, for travel between February 3 and March 31, 2017.



Also, Emirates has introduced new sustainable blankets made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. The soft and warm blankets are made using ecoTHREAD™ patented technology and is now available in Economy Class on all long-haul Emirates flights.



Dubai International Airport is home to seven Emirates lounges spread over three concourses - A, B and C. In each of the concourses there is a dedicated Emirates First Class and Business Class lounge.



Eligible guests can access the Emirates Business Class lounges in Dubai for a fee of US$ 100 and the Emirates First Class lounges for a fee of US$ 200. Business Class customers can also upgrade to First Class lounge access for a fee of US$ 100. Guests who have paid a fee for entry can stay for up to four hours. Currently, First and Business Class customers as well as Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members receive complimentary access to the lounges in Dubai.



"Our premium lounges here at our hub in Dubai are some of the best in the world and we are pleased that more of our customers can now experience them. We made the decision to expand access to our lounges in Dubai based on our customer feedback, and after a careful review to ensure that the same quality experience can be maintained. We are pleased to see many of our customers appreciate the opportunity to be able to pay for their additional guests and access the lounge which enables them to enjoy a relaxing space and indulge in delicious meals before their flight," said Adel Al Redha Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Emirates.



