Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Emirates to sweeten Diwali season with classic Indian delicacies Emirates is set to delight its customers by offering special Diwali delicacies for the celebratory season. The special treats will be available for customers across all classes during the week of Diwali celebrations, from October 16-22, 2017, on all on flights to and from Dubai and India.



The airline will serve Motichoor Ladoos traditionally prepared using chickpea flour, ghee, cardamom and saffron flavoured sugar syrup. The sweets will be presented in decorated boxes with special artwork and garnished with pistachio and silver leaf embellishment, representing the traditional decoration of Diwali. The special Diwali sweets will be offered on all Indian hot meal trays on Emirates Economy class.



Business and First class customers will be offered the Ladoos together with a Dry fruit barfi treat- a sweet made with cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, raisins, dried figs and dates. The treats will be served in boxes decorated with traditional Diwali light artwork, as an alternative to Premium Chocolates.



To keep up with regional and seasonal food trends, Emirates changes its onboard menus monthly and continually reviews its recipes. The airline is consistently motivated to extend diversity of the menu and also develop seasonal menus for occasions such as Christmas and special meal boxes for the holy month of Ramadan.



