Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Ethiopian Airlines to begin operations to Chennai in 2017 Ethiopian Airlines is working for expanding its reach in India by launching a thrice-weekly flight to Chennai in 2017. However, the dates of the launch were not disclosed by the officials. In the last year, the airline recorded a growth of 12-15% as compared to 2015 from the Indian market in terms of passengers.



Esayas Woldemariam, Managing Director, Ethiopian International Services said, “The Indian market has been performing quite efficiently for us. We have plans of expansion in the Indian market in 2017 and we’ll start it from Chennai very soon. Our moto is to promote Ethiopian Tourism along with Ethiopian Airlines in the Indian market.”



India has emerged as the second largest source market for Ethiopian Airlines after China with passenger load factor recorded as more than 80% from Mumbai and 65% from New Delhi. The airline presently flies 10 times a week to Mumbai and New Delhi serving Airbus A350, Boeing 787 and 777. It has codeshare agreement with the national carrier of India, Air India which helps its passengers connect easily to other cities of India.



Woldemariam added,” Air India and Ethiopian Airlines share a mutual relationship. Air India is our pillar of support in the Indian market and we are looking forward to upscale our agreements with them in 2017.”



Ethiopian Airlines recently celebrated 45 years of its service to Mumbai. On this occasion, Tadesse Tilahun, Regional Director – India Sub Continent, Ethiopian Airlines said, "We are extremely happy to celebrate 45 years of service to Mumbai and also 70th anniversary of the corporate airline. To celebrate the milestone achieved, the airline is offering upto 45% discounts in economy class and up to 70% discount on business class fares for travel originating from India."



