Ethiopian Airlines to launch flights to Jakarta, Indonesia Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, announced that it will start services to Jakarta, Indonesia in June 2017 using the ultra-modern Boeing 787-800. Passengers to and from Jakarta will enjoy the unparalleled comforts of the 787 with less noise, the biggest windows in the sky, a higher ceiling, unique lighting, and higher humidity.



Jakarta is Indonesia’s economic, cultural and political center. Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and with this new service Ethiopian will have service to all five of the most populous countries on earth.



Commenting on the new service, Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, said, "As the fastest growing airline in Africa, Ethiopian is pleased to offer the opportunity to business people as well as tourists to explore Jakarta's potential both for investment and leisure. This move will further increase our presence in Asia, connecting Africa to the Asia region and in turn strengthening the tourism and trade ties between the peoples of Africa and Asia. Moreover, pilgrims and the West African community residing in Indonesia will be enjoying hassle-free connections to Ethiopian's vast African network via its hub at Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Airlines is working very hard to connect Africa with the major trading centers of the world and Jakarta, Indonesia is one of them."



