Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Ethiopian Airlines wins GMR-IGI Airport Business Partner Awards Ethiopian Airlines, has won "GMR-IGI Airport Business Partner Awards" as ‘Airline of the year – Africa’ for the fifth consecutive year in a row at an awards ceremony held at the Kingdom of Dreams, New Delhi.



The GMR-IGI Awards have been institutionalised to recognise the achievements and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit of business partners within their respective field by "Raising the Standard of Excellence" and meeting the various demands of the increasing number of passengers the airport is attracting.



Tadesse Tilahun, Regional Director Indian subcontinent, Ethiopian Airlines, remarked, “ We are pleased to be recognised as ‘Airline of the year - Africa’ for the fifth year in a row. The award is a testimony of our commitment to serve our Indian customers with a major focus on customer satisfaction while providing efficient network of connectivity using the youngest and latest fleet. Currently, we are operating 28 weekly passenger flights to India’s major cities, Mumbai and Delhi. Moreover, to further strengthen the growing trade and commercial ties between the booming economies of India and Africa at large, we had recently started weekly freighter operation to Ahmedabad, our fifth cargo destination in India. We wish to thank the GMR-IGI for the recognition and look forward to working with our stakeholders with better synergy to please our customers.”



