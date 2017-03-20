Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Ethiopian B787 Dreamliner touches down at Kaduna, Nigeria Ethiopian Airlines successfully landed its new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at the Kaduna International Airport on March 8, 2017. The operation, which was graced by the attendance of Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has made Ethiopian the only foreign carrier to land in Kaduna Airport.



Tewolde GebreMariam, CEO, Ethiopian Group remarked, “Our daily services to Kaduna airport, with B-787 Dreamliner, allowing passengers to experience the ultimate on-board comfort, is the only international air transport service linking the capital Abuja with the rest of the world. We are happy to stand together with our Nigerian brothers and sisters once again in good and challenging times. Ethiopian Airlines is a pioneer Pan-African carrier which serves as a catalyst in African integration for the African union. Seventy years serving the continent of Africa, we are still very strong in our motto, Bringing Africa together and closer to the world.”



“We now proudly serve Nigeria in its four cities: Kaduna and Lagos- daily each, Kano twice weekly and Enugu thrice weekly. And as a result, we are proud to see Nigerians enjoying seamless connections to the rest of the world via Ethiopian for their travels of business and other purposes,” he added. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter