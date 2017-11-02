Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Ethiopian launches B787-9 Dreamliner on Mumbai route Ethiopian Airlines has launched the B787-9 Dreamliner operation to Mumbai. The aircraft made its debut flight to India’s capital city of Delhi last week. This is the airline’s youngest and modern operating fleet.



Tadesse Tilahun, Regional Director, Indian Sub-continent, said: “Ethiopian was the first airline to introduce Dreamliner 787-8 to India market in 2012 and Airbus A350 -900 XWB in 2017. Once again, we are proud to celebrate yet another first with the introduction of the cutting-edge Africa’s first 787-9 into the Indian market.”



He added, "India is a very strategic market for Ethiopian that has been served for more than 46 years and in line with our expansion strategy in Indian market, we are pleased to deploy our latest fleet and adding capacity on the existing route to better serve our esteemed customers and to further strengthen the growing trade and commercial ties between the booming economies of India and Africa."



