Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION flydubai adds three new destinations to its Russia network Dubai-based flydubai announced the addition of three destinations to its Russian network, bringing its presence in the country to ten points. This autumn, the airline will launch flights to Makhachkala and Voronezh and resume services to Ufa. Flights from Dubai to Voronezh and Makhachkala will operate twice a week, starting October 29 and 31, 2017, respectively. Services to Ufa will relaunch on October 31 with three flights a week.



Commenting on the launch, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai, said, “Russia has been a key part of flydubai’s network since an early stage in our operations. We entered the market in 2010 and focused on markets that were previously underserved from Dubai. Russian passengers recognise the benefits of direct air links and together with our product offering have helped us to successfully grow our service across the country. Today, we are pleased to further expand our footprint as we see a growing demand for travel from Russia to Dubai.”



Along with the new additions, flydubai’s network in Russia includes Kazan, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Yekaterinburg.



Travel between Russia and Dubai has been recently benefited from changes in visa requirements enabling Russian passengers to automatically receive a free 30-day Visa on Arrival in the UAE. This regulation prompted a 140% growth in travel numbers from Russia to Dubai within the first month since its introduction in February 2017, according to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).



Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial (UAE, EU, ME, CIS), flydubai, said, "flydubai's direct flights will give passengers from Voronezh, Makhachkala and Ufa convenience of a non-stop short journey to Dubai. Passengers can also benefit from not having to make arrangements for a visa beforehand. We are focused on meeting the travel needs of our passengers. We offer affordable travel options in both Business and Economy Classes, an enjoyable on board experience as well as an opportunity to connect to more than 200 destinations from Dubai's efficient aviation hub."



