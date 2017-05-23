Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION flydubai partners with FlyNava Technologies for pricing decision support Dubai-based carrier, flydubai announced its partnership with FlyNava Technologies to provide automated support when making pricing decisions. Jupiter, FlyNava’s new airline pricing decision support solution, through its cloud-based comprehensive system, will provide timely system recommendations, automation and pricing actions using in-built algorithms, optimisers, analysers and trigger based workflows.



Commenting on the announcement, Ramesh Venkat, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at flydubai, said, "We are committed to using the latest technology to enhance our product offering and we very much look forward to working with FlyNava Technologies. This solution will enable us to offer fares based on a foundation of logic thereby guaranteeing greater efficiency with faster time to market and optimising revenue.”



Ramesh Anantharaman, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management at flydubai, said, “Pricing is central to our revenue growth strategy. FlyNava’s innovative approach will enhance our pricing decision capabilities and provide solutions that are customised to our business model.”



FlyNava is an innovative technology company with a unique development philosophy that develops IT products to support airlines with their pricing decisions. Mahesh Shastry, CEO & Founder, FlyNava said, “We are honoured that flydubai has chosen Jupiter to support its pricing decisions. We are excited that flydubai will be the first customer of our flagship product. This partnership is special and we will ensure that flydubai derives maximum return of its investment aligned with their growth plans.”



Since the launch of its operations in 2009, flydubai has created a network of more than 90 destinations in 44 countries. It operates more than 1,700 flights every week and aims to change the way people travel around the region benefiting from enhanced connectivity.



