flydubai partners with FlyNava Technologies for pricing decision support

Dubai-based carrier, flydubai announced its
partnership with FlyNava Technologies to provide automated support when
making pricing decisions. Jupiter, FlyNava’s new airline pricing
decision support solution, through its cloud-based comprehensive system,
will provide timely system recommendations, automation and pricing
actions using in-built algorithms, optimisers, analysers and trigger
based workflows.
Commenting on the announcement, Ramesh Venkat, Chief Information
Officer (CIO) at flydubai, said, "We are committed to using the latest
technology to enhance our product offering and we very much look forward
to working with FlyNava Technologies. This solution will enable us to
offer fares based on a foundation of logic thereby guaranteeing greater
efficiency with faster time to market and optimising revenue.”
Ramesh Anantharaman, Senior Vice President of Revenue Management
at flydubai, said, “Pricing is central to our revenue growth strategy.
FlyNava’s innovative approach will enhance our pricing decision
capabilities and provide solutions that are customised to our business
model.”
FlyNava is an innovative technology company with a unique
development philosophy that develops IT products to support airlines
with their pricing decisions. Mahesh Shastry, CEO & Founder, FlyNava
said, “We are honoured that flydubai has chosen Jupiter to support its
pricing decisions. We are excited that flydubai will be the first
customer of our flagship product. This partnership is special and we
will ensure that flydubai derives maximum return of its investment
aligned with their growth plans.”
Since the launch of its operations in 2009, flydubai has created
a network of more than 90 destinations in 44 countries. It operates
more than 1,700 flights every week and aims to change the way people
travel around the region benefiting from enhanced connectivity.