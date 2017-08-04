Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION flydubai receives its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 flydubai has received its first 737 MAX 8 from Boeing. With this, flydubai has become the frist carrier in the Middle East carrier the first in the region to operate Boeing’s newest single-aisle airplane. This is the first of 76 737 MAX airplanes the airline will be adding to their all-Boeing fleet of Next-Generation 737s.



“We are delighted to receive our first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from our order made at the Dubai Airshow in 2013," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai. “This marked the largest single-aisle Boeing aircraft order placed in the Middle East. With this new chapter, we are looking forward to continuing our work with Boeing as we benefit from increased efficiency and are able to offer an enhanced customer experience."



flydubai currently operates a fleet of 58 Next-Generation 737-800s and has built a network of more than 95 destinations in 44 countries, from Russia in the north, Czech Republic in the west, Thailand in the east and Tanzania in the south.



“flydubai’s growth in just nine years has been remarkable and Boeing is honored to have been part of this journey,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our partnership. We are confident that the market-leading efficiency and reliability of the 737 MAX will play a key role in flydubai’s continued success and complement its current Boeing fleet.”



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



"As the first MAX customer in the region, we look forward to the further fuel and operating efficiencies that this aircraft will bring to our young modern fleet,” said Ken Gile, COO, flydubai. “Our flight crew share our excitement in operating one of the most highly anticipated commercial aircraft to enter service on our network."



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology. CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.





