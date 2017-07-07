Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION flydubai teams up with A Ronai LLC to roll out new uniform Dubai-based flydubai announced the roll out of a new uniform as it enters its ninth year of operation. The new design will be worn by more than 2,500 uniformed staff across the flydubai network; including Pilots, Cabin Crew, Training, Engineering and Maintenance staff as well as members of staff at the airport and flydubai Travel Shops.



flydubai has teamed up with A. Ronai LLC., a Dubai based hospitality supplier, to create the new look for the carrier: one that exudes the spirit of the brand but also meets the operational and practical demands of the roles our uniformed staff perform every day.



This is the carrier’s first uniform redesign since its first flight took to the sky on June 1, 2009. The roll out of this new look is scheduled to coincide with the introduction of the airline’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8, which will join the flydubai fleet later this year.



Commenting on the launch of the new uniform, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “flydubai has evolved continuously since its inception; we’ve continued to push boundaries and change the way people travel around the region. Our desire to meet the varying travel needs of our passengers with affordable, reliable travel services still lies at the heart of our proposition; however, we have come a long way from being a start-up airline and this maturity needs to be reflected through multiple touchpoints across the airline, undoubtedly the uniform is the most visible of all.”



The carrier operates a fleet of 58 Next-Generation Boeing 737- 800 and created a network of 94 destinations in 44 countries, spanning from Prague to Bangkok. flydubai is set to take delivery of 100 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft ordered at the 2013 Dubai International Airshow by the end of 2023.



