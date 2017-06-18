Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION flydubai to start flights to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania from Oct 29 Records 3.5% growth in passengers between UAE & Africa in 2016 Dubai-based flydubai will start flights to Kilimanjaro in Tanzania from October 29. The re-launched service to the carrier’s third point in Tanzania, along with Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, will see flydubai’s network in Africa expand to 12 destinations. flydubai has seen a 3.5% increase in passengers numbers travelling between the UAE and Africa in 2016 compared to 2015.



flydubai began operations to Tanzania in 2014 and has seen a steady growth in passenger numbers. Kilimanjaro will be served with six flights a week three of which are via a stop in the capital, Dar es Salaam. In addition, the carrier will increase direct flights to Zanzibar from three to eight flights a week.



Commenting on the launch of flights, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai, said, “With the addition of the service to Kilimanjaro and more direct flights to Zanzibar, flydubai will operate 14 flights a week, marking a 133% increase in capacity to the market compared to the previous year. This is a healthy indication of the rising popularity of Tanzania as a preferred tourist destination and we are happy to be connecting the market to Dubai.”



"We are committed to opening up underserved markets and flydubai's service to Kilimanjaro will introduce more options for travel with a Business and Economy Class service, together with added cargo capacity available through our cargo division. We expect to see healthy flows of trade and tourism on this route from the GCC and Eastern Europe via our hub in Dubai," said Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President Commercial (GCC, Subcontinent and Africa).



