Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Garuda Indonesia offers return fares to Bali from INR 25,000 Indonesia’s national airline, Garuda Indonesia has launched thrice-weekly, direct flights from Mumbai to Jakarta starting December 12, 2016. To celebrate this launch, Garuda Indonesia is running a special return promotional fare valid for travel from February 1, 2017 until March 31. It is offering Mumbai to Jakarta and Denpasar (Bali) all-inclusive economy class return fares starting from INR 25,000 and business class starting from INR 62,000. Fares are available for sale with immediate effect till the February 28.



The Jakarta-bound service runs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week and is operated by Garuda’s state-of-the-art 162-seater, Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Flight departs from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 2305 hours and arrives at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Jakarta at 1005 hours the next day. On the return leg, the service departs from the Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Jakarta at 1255 hours and arrives at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai at 2030 hours.



