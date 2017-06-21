Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION GE Capital Aviation Services signs firm order for 100 A320neo aircraft GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric, has signed a firm order for 100 A320neo Family aircraft at the 52nd International Paris Air Show. GECAS has selected CFM’s LEAP-X engine for all 100 A320neo Family aircraft. This new order brings the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by GECAS to almost 600. Of these, 220 are A320neo family aircraft.



“The A320neo aircraft is an excellent product. GECAS is pleased to make this additional commitment for A320neos to meet strong customer demand for this type,” said Alec Burger, President and CEO, GECAS, “The A320neo Family aircraft powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engines, with proven increased fuel efficiencies, longer range and higher seating capacity will continue to be one of our core assets in our lease portfolio. The A321 version has also gained strong acceptance from customers in various new markets proving the versatility of the type.”



“GECAS’ renewed order of our best-selling A320neo aircraft, underscores the continuing strong market demand for these fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Fabrice Brégier, COO and President, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “The unmatched, low operating costs and appeal of the A320 Family make it a strong asset in GECAS’ portfolio.”



According to Airbus, the A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15% fuel savings at delivery and 20% by 2020.



