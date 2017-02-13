Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Global airline alliance oneworld turns 18 oneworld, a global airline alliance, has turned 18, after launching services and benefits in February 1999. To mark this milestone, oneworld CEO Rob Gurney reviewed oneworld’s progress and priorities today in a speech at the Aviation Club of the UK in London, where the alliance's inception was originally announced.



Their combined fleet now stands at some 3,500 aircraft, with member airlines employing a total workforce of more than 400,000 worldwide. Passengers boarded by oneworld member airlines have more than tripled – from 177 million a year to 557 million, equivalent to more than the population of the European Union.



Gurney noted, “Many millions of those passengers fly on multi-sector journeys requiring transfers between two or more oneworld member airlines – and this is really what oneworld, or indeed any global alliance, is all about: connecting airline networks together to make it as smooth and as easy as possible for customers to reach many, many more places than any one airline can on its own.”



Revenues from those customers connecting between oneworld members have grown twice as fast as member airlines' combined revenues from overall passenger activities. Total passenger revenues have grown 275% during oneworld's lifetime to US$ 108 billion now, while alliance revenues from customers connecting between member airlines have risen more than fivefold to US$ 5.4 billion. If that alliance interline revenue was an airline in its own right, it would be one the world's 30 biggest. Throughout oneworld's lifetime, those alliance interline revenues have totaled some 50 billion US dollars.



