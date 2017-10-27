Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION GMR Hyderabad Airport to double capacity to 25mn passengers As per The Hindu Business Line report, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd is all set to embark on a major expansion by doubling the capacity up to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). “Though the work has begun in a small way, it will gather speed in January 2018 and will be completed in 24-30 months. Last year, the airport handled 16 MPPA and expected to hit 18 MPPA by end of this fiscal,” SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said.



“When the terminal was planned in 2006, it was designed to facilitate expansion and handle twice the current capacity of 12 MPPA when completed. Of the 16 MPPA handled last year, one third were international travellers,” he said.



“The Telangana government is keen on completing the second airport runway while expanding the terminal and ensure linkage of the metro rail project to the airport. In the meanwhile, we have brought about a number of changes to handle higher capacities,” Kishore said.



GMR recently raised USD 350 million through a bond offer to facilitate the airport expansion. (Source: The Hindu Business Line)



