Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION GoAir launches Smart Snack & Kids Meal GoAir, recently launched two new initiatives keeping in mind the ever changing need of today’s traveller. The launch of Smart Snack, which is specifically crafted for the, “Millennials on the GO” comes with a scrumptious quick bite, juice and a dessert.



To bring smiles and joy to their innocent faces at 30,000 feet, GoAir has introduced special takeaway Kid Meal exclusively for kids. The specially crafted kid meal comes with an attractive custom designed airplane shaped bag, snack, juice & chocolates which little flyers can enjoy on their flight.



Both Smart Snack & Kid Meal are available only on pre-booking. Passengers can enjoy a Smart Snack which comes in both vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian options and is priced at just Rs 149 for Veg and Rs 169 for Non Veg. The Kid meal is priced at Rs 400.



