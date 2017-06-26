Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION GoAir launches third daily direct flight between Bengaluru & New Delhi GoAir, is set to increase its operations between Bengaluru and New Delhi with the launch of a third daily direct flight between the two cities, with effect from June 24, 2017.



The addition of this new daily direct service will bolster GoAir’s offering between India’s Silicon Valley and the National Capital further strengthening the airline’s growing domestic network and significantly enhancing connectivity for passengers.



The new additional service has been introduced in response to a growing demand in this sector, particularly from corporate travellers. With this addition GoAir now flies 1225 weekly flights between its 23 destinations serviced. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



