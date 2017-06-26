GoAir launches third daily direct flight between Bengaluru & New Delhi

GoAir, is set to increase its operations between
Bengaluru and New Delhi with the launch of a third daily direct flight
between the two cities, with effect from June 24, 2017.
The addition of this new daily direct service will bolster
GoAir’s offering between India’s Silicon Valley and the National Capital
further strengthening the airline’s growing domestic network and
significantly enhancing connectivity for passengers.
The new additional service has been introduced in response to a
growing demand in this sector, particularly from corporate travellers.
With this addition GoAir now flies 1225 weekly flights between its 23
destinations serviced.