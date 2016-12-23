GoAir puts $150 million IPO on hold

According to a report by Anirban Chowdhury, in The Economic Times, low-fare carrier GoAir has halted plans for a $150 million share sale and may push back its plan for overseas operations by some months due to delays in aircraft deliveries, a person familiar with the matter said. The airline will wait till it gets to “a critical size” before reviving plans for the initial public offering, the person said. The airline had been on the verge of appointing Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Kotak Mahindra Bank last year to manage the IPO and that, too, hasn’t happened, the person added. GoAir’s plan to list on the bourses followed the .INR 3,000 crore IPO by InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, in October last year, which valued the airline at about .INR 32,000 crore. The environment in the aviation industry had also been conducive.





A fall in fuel prices coupled with a growing air travel demand had brought almost all major airlines back into profitability. GoAir, apart from IndiGo, has been profitable for most of the past decade.