GoAir strengthens connectivity on Delhi, Patna & Ahmedabad route

GoAir recently expanded its operations to Patna
with the launch of their fourth daily flight between Delhi and
Patna, with effect from June 11, 2017.
The launch of this additional daily service between Patna and Delhi
aims at strengthening GoAir’s extensive network of flights to Patna and
will also benefit the large number of passengers travelling from Patna
to Delhi further bolstering the airline’s already extensive network.
The carrier also announced the launch of three daily direct flights between Ahmedabad and
Delhi on June 11. Business travellers will now get an effective same day
connectivity between these two important cities with effect from June
11, 2017 and a third daily direct flight will also be operational with
effect from June 16, 2017.
The new routes aim at connecting Ahmedabad directly to India’s
capital city thereby providing passengers an additional option in
planning their travel with an added benefit of a same day return option.
This service has been introduced in response to growing demand in this
sector, particularly from business and corporate travelers. Passengers
travelling from Ahmedabad will have better access to Delhi further
bolstering the airline’s already extensive domestic network.