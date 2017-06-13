Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION GoAir strengthens connectivity on Delhi, Patna & Ahmedabad route GoAir recently expanded its operations to Patna with the launch of their fourth daily flight between Delhi and Patna, with effect from June 11, 2017. The launch of this additional daily service between Patna and Delhi aims at strengthening GoAir’s extensive network of flights to Patna and will also benefit the large number of passengers travelling from Patna to Delhi further bolstering the airline’s already extensive network.



The carrier also announced the launch of three daily direct flights between Ahmedabad and Delhi on June 11. Business travellers will now get an effective same day connectivity between these two important cities with effect from June 11, 2017 and a third daily direct flight will also be operational with effect from June 16, 2017.



The new routes aim at connecting Ahmedabad directly to India's capital city thereby providing passengers an additional option in planning their travel with an added benefit of a same day return option. This service has been introduced in response to growing demand in this sector, particularly from business and corporate travelers. Passengers travelling from Ahmedabad will have better access to Delhi further bolstering the airline's already extensive domestic network.



