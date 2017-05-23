Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION GoAir strengthens Pune connectivity with two new destinations GoAir announced the commencement of two additional flights out of Pune. Effective May 19, the airline has started daily flights from Pune to Bengaluru and Kolkata. These additional flights from Pune will provide non-stop connectivity from Pune to Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Delhi and Kolkata.



The city of Pune and state of Maharashtra both play an important role in GoAir’s network. The new routes aim at connecting Pune across its network and providing passengers flexible options in planning their travel. Passengers travelling from Pune will have better access further bolstering the airline’s already extensive domestic network. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



