Google shuts off airline booking tool in search

As per the Bloomberg report, Alphabet’s Google is pulling a software tool that let other companies’ access search information on airfares, a potential blow to businesses for booking online travel. Google’s tool was opened in 2011 after its USD 700 million acquisition of ITA Software, an online airfare broker. In approving the deal, a federal judge required that Google keep an ITA flight search and pricing software, called QPX, accessible to third parties for at least five years.





Google used ITA’s tool to create Google Flights, which aggregates airline prices directly inside its powerful search engine. The product competes with companies like Priceline Group’s Kayak.com and Chinese travel giant Ctrip.com International’s Skyscanner.