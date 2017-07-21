Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Government plans to issue digital identification number to air passengers As per the Financial Chronicle report, a digital identification number, similar to Aadhaar one, could be issued to air passengers when they book tickets, as the government has started consultations with stakeholders to comprehend its viability. “Consultations with stakeholders have been conducted and suggestions received for air passengers to furnish a digital identification number at the time of purchasing a ticket to enable seamless travel,” said Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister for Civil Aviation, Government of India. Remarking that technology upgradation for passenger facilitation is a continuous process, Raju said in Lok Sabha discussions are held regularly with diverse stakeholders on the usage of technology for the benefit of passengers and adopting common protocols for data-sharing across airlines, airports, travel agents and others.



The minister said this in response to a question whether the government was planning to make it mandatory for air passengers to furnish a unique identity number at the time of flight booking. Raju said the civil aviation ministry has set up a technical panel to implement technology-enabled seamless passenger facilities across airports in India. However, no specific timeline has been set because input regarding appropriate technology standards and inter-operability protocols will be received from the committee periodically, he said.



