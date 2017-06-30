 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Aviation Details

AVIATION

Friday, 30 June, 2017, 11 : 30 AM [IST]

Govt appoints Arvind Kathpalia as Air India Operations Director
As per a PTI report, the government has appointed Arvind Kathpalia as Director of Operations at Air India as the government moves ahead with divestment of the national carrier. Pilots at the airline had opposed the appointment of Kathpalia when his name was cleared for the post by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in March.

In February, Kathpalia had been suspended for three months by aviation regulator for skipping mandatory pre-flight medical test on several occasions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has appointed Kathpalia, who is executive director, as director of operations of Air India.

“The appointment is for five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post or till his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” an order dated 27 June said. (Source: PTI)
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd