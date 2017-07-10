Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Govt considering break up of Air India while reviewing divestment options As per a Reuters report, India is considering selling state-owned Air India Ltd in parts to make it attractive to potential buyers, as it reviews options to divest the loss-making flagship carrier, several government officials familiar with the situation said. The Union Cabinet gave the go-ahead last month for the government to try to sell the airline, after successive governments spent billions of dollars in recent years to keep the airline going.



Air India is saddled with a debt burden of USD 8.5 billion and a bloated cost structure. The government has injected USD 3.6 billion since 2012 to bail out the airline.



Once the nation's largest carrier, its market share in the booming domestic market has slumped to 13%. Previous attempts to offload the airline have been unsuccessful. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has set a deadline of early next year to get the sale process underway, the officials said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly about the plans.



The timeline is ambitious and the process fraught, with opinion divided on the best way forward: should the government retain a stake or exit completely, and should it risk being left with the unprofitable pieces while buyers pick off the better businesses, officials said.



Already, a labour union that represents 2,500 of the airline's 40,000 employees has opposed the idea of a sale.



Officials who have to make it happen are grappling with the sheer scale of the exercise. Air India has six subsidiaries – three of which are loss-making – with assets worth about USD 4.6 billion. It has an estimated USD 1.24 billion worth of real estate, including two hotels, where ownership is split among various government entities.



No one has properly valued the company's various businesses and assets before, two officials with direct knowledge of the process said. Earlier this month, about USD 30 million worth of art, including paintings by artist MF Husain, went missing from its Mumbai offices, Chairman Ashwani Lohani said.



Lohani declined to comment on the sale process. The PMO and the Ministry of Civil Aviation also declined to comment. (Source: Reuters) Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



