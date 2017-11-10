 
Friday, 10 November, 2017, 13 : 00 PM [IST]

Govt Panel likely to appoint EY as advisor for Air India sale
According to a report in The Free Press Journal, the group of ministers overseeing the privatisation of national carrier Air India is likely to appoint consultancy firm EY as the transaction adviser for the sale within a week, a senior finance ministry official said. Of the seven investment banks who submitted proposals, EY and Rothschild (India) Pvt Ltd were initially short-listed as the transaction advisers for the disinvestment, the official told. However, Rothschild is unable to meet some of the terms of the request for proposal, so the government panel may appoint only EY as the transaction adviser for the disinvestment of the debt-laden carrier, the official said.
 
