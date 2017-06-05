Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION GVK sells stake to Fairfax India, to exit Bangalore Airport As per a Mint report by Tarun Shukla, GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd, which operates the Mumbai airport, has sold its remaining 10% stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to Fairfax India Holdings Corporation for INR 1,290 crore, the group said on Friday. The transaction is expected to be completed by next month. GVK had sold a 33% stake to Fairfax in March 2017. The group said it was trying to reduce its debt.



“Notwithstanding this sale, the airports sector will continue to be a core focus area for GVK. We had entered BIAL in 2010 when the airport was going through a tough phase as the capacity was severely constrained. Over the last seven years we have worked very hard to transform BIAL into a world-class airport. The airport is now ready for another phase of expansion with a new runway and a new terminal to be constructed. However, we have decided to part ways with BIAL as deleveraging is top priority,” GVK Reddy, Founder Chairman and MD, GVK, said in a statement.



The Navi Mumbai airport for which the group won the contract this year will now be a priority. “Our immediate focus will now be on Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports and on selectively evaluating privatisation opportunities. The reduced debt burden gives us flexibility and releases management bandwidth to focus on these projects; capacity optimisation and real estate development will be the key focus areas for the existing Mumbai airport. The government’s focus on developing the aviation sector also presents attractive growth opportunities and we are evaluating these,” Reddy said.



The Navi Mumbai airport is expected to be built at a current estimate of INR 16,000 crore than what has been spent on the modernisation of Mumbai airport. GVK Group has presence in the energy, resources, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences sectors.



The company posted a net loss of INR 205.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, against a net loss of INR 105.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. (Source: Mint)









