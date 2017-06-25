Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Hahn Air adds Beijing Capital Airlines to its network of interline partners Beijing Capital Airlines (JD) joins Hahn Air’s network of 300 air, rail and shuttle partners. The Chinese carrier signed an Interline Electronic Ticketing Agreement (IET) with the German scheduled airline and leading provider of distribution and ticketing services and can now sell its flights even in markets where it is not participating in the local BSP.



Travel agents worldwide using the Global Distribution Systems (GDSs) Amadeus, Galileo, Sabre, Travelsky, Apollo, Abacus, Worldspan, Axess or Infini can issue the services of Beijing Capital Airlines on Hahn Air’s HR-169 ticket under the IATA code JD.



“Beijing Capital Airlines is our 12th interline partner from the People’s Republic of China”, says Steve Knackstedt, Vice President Airline Business Group at Hahn Air. “With Beijing Capital Airlines we are adding a wealth of new routes and destinations to cater to the demand of passengers worldwide. We are happy to support our more than 100,000 travel agent partners in 190 countries with another key player in China which is now available for ticketing on our HR-169 ticket in all major GDSs.”



Based at Beijing Airport (PEK), Beijing Capital Airlines operates a fleet of 78 Airbus aircraft and flies more than 200 domestic and international routes. Its network spans 73 destinations in ten countries. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter