Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Hahn Air announces interline agreement with Eurostar Hahn Air is expanding its network of over 300 air, rail and shuttle partners with high-speed rail operator Eurostar (9F). The UK-based train services are now available to travel agents worldwide for ticketing on Hahn Air’s HR-169 document with the exception of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. To issue tickets for Eurostar, travel agents can use the standard ticketing process in all major GDSs.



“Eurostar is our third rail partner and the first to use our HR-169 product through an interline agreement,” said Steve Knackstedt, Vice President of Airline Business Group at Hahn Air. “We believe that we can support them in reaching new markets and unlocking new business opportunities. They can therefore position themselves towards travel agents worldwide as a means of transportation en par with air travel in Western Europe.”



“The partnership with Hahn Air marks a new era of indirect distribution for Eurostar”, says Jane Ashman, Head of Sales at Eurostar. “Our goal is to reach a global audience with our services. With Hahn Air’s HR-169 product, we found a flexible solution that can be easily expanded and aligned with our strategic outlook. At the same time, it is cost-efficient and even covers extensive risk and fraud management.”



A scheduled IATA airline based in Dreieich, Germany, Hahn Air has specialised in providing distribution services for air, rail and shuttle companies. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter