Hahn Air appoints Dennis Huk as new Head of Global Account Management Hahn Air, the German scheduled airline and leading distribution service provider for other airlines, announced the appointment of Dennis Huk as Head of Global Account Management. He will be based at the Hahn Air head office in Dreieich, near Frankfurt.



Together with Robert Jason Heerenveen, who has occupied the position since February 2015, Huk will lead a team of more than 20 Directors Global Account Management and Service Partners around the globe who are responsible for executing sales and marketing activities as well as trainings and product presentations for 100,000 travel agencies worldwide. He is taking over from Susan Strössinger who left Hahn Air at the end of last year.



“Dennis will be a great addition to our team”, said Kimberley Long, Vice President Sales and Agency Distribution at Hahn Air. “He has a wealth of experience in the airline and transportation industry. We trust that he will increase Hahn Air’s visibility and brand awareness among the travel agent community and support the Global Account Management team to ultimately increase business for our agency partners.”



Before joining Hahn Air, Huk held various sales and account management positions at Aegean Airlines, Austrian Airlines and LATAM Airlines. For the past 5 years, he worked as Manager Partnerships at Avis Budget Autovermietung where he was responsible for managing the company's cooperation with various partners such as airlines and hotels.



