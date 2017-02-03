Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Aviation Details AVIATION Hahn Air Lines publishes flight schedule for summer 2017 Hahn Air Lines, the German scheduled and business jet charter airline based at Düsseldorf and Frankfurt Egelsbach, recently announced its flight schedule for the 2017 summer season. The carrier will continue its bi-weekly service between Düsseldorf (DUS) and Luxembourg (LUX) on Mondays and Fridays which it has been offering since 2010.



"We are very pleased that our flights will continue to be operated in code-share with our longstanding partner Luxair (LG)", says Daniel Rudas, General Manager & COO of Hahn Air Lines. "With our ultra-modern business jets, we offer a unique travel experience that can usually only be enjoyed in the premium charter segment. Another exciting development is that we are also working on expanding our bizjet charter business this year."



