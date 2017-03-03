Handbag stamping at seven airports in India to end by April

STRATEGY

As per the TNN report, flyers out of India's seven busiest airports i.e., Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Cochin, will continue to get their handbag tags stamped "security checked" for about a month more. The government decided on Thursday to form a panel of experts to examine CCTV coverage at the security hold areas of these airports and end stamping here when that process has been made foolproof: something that top sources said may be completed by the first week of April.



The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting on Thursday presided over by Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India and Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Home Affairs, Government of India, and attended by top officials of these ministries, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The meet was called to sort out differences which emerged last Thursday when BCAS ordered immediate stopping of stamping at the seven airports while CISF, while favouring the move, said it needed some more time to do so.



“We are working on a phased implementation of stopping hand baggage stamping with the CISF. The move will first be implemented at the seven airports and then the 52 other airports under CISF cover will also be studied for doing so,“ Sinha said.



O P Singh, Chief, CISF, said, “We are in favour of doing away with stamping. This is done to fix accountability of personnel as it tells who checked and cleared the same. Doing away with this requires high definition CCTV coverage (both camera and monitor) at the place where security check is done to able to find who handled which bag later if need be. The panel, which has been decided to be formed at the Thursday meet, will examine the seven airports in terms of readiness; get the needful done and do away with stamping at the earliest.“ In a statement issued Thursday , CISF said that its recent trial runs at 12 airports showed that stamping of baggage tags could be dispensed with after certain modifications of security architecture at the security hold areas of airports and installation of high definition CCTV cameras.



“These modifications were required to make sure that passengers could not access bags containing restricted items which are segregated by CISF personnel for checking. High definition CCTV cameras focussed on the baggage screening system were required so that CISF personnel who security cleared a bag could be easily identified for the purpose of fixing accountability,“ it said. On Thursday , it was decided that committees comprising BCAS, CISF and airport operators would examine the security architecture and CCTV systems of the seven airports notified by BCAS and assess their suitability for doing away with the baggage tags as suggested by CISF.



